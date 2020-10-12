 

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and Virtual Press Conference to be held October 14

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The fourth G20 Finance Ministers and
Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting will be held virtually on October 14
under the Saudi G20 Presidency to discuss the global economic development and
support a swift and sustained global economic recovery. FMCBGs will also discuss
updates to the G20 Action Plan - Supporting the Global Economy through the
COVID-19 Pandemic (the G20 Action Plan) - in addition to the progress made on
the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and its proposed extension into 2021.

After the conclusion of the meeting, a virtual press conference will be
conducted at 6:15 PM Riyadh time (UTC+3) by the Saudi Finance Minister Mr.
Mohammed Al Jadaan, and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Governor Dr. Ahmed
Al Kholifey .

The media is invited to submit questions for the virtual press conference online
via the official form at https://bit.ly/3lAkiOJ or by emailing
G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa directly.

All questions from the media will be submitted to the press conference
moderator. Every attempt will be made to answer as many questions as possible
during the allocated timeframe.

The press conference will be live-streamed on Twitter at
https://twitter.com/g20org as well as the IMF/WB Annual Meetings Official
Website at https://meetings.imf.org/en/2020/Annual .

