G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and Virtual Press Conference to be held October 14

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - The fourth G20 Finance Ministers andCentral Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting will be held virtually on October 14under the Saudi G20 Presidency to discuss the global economic development andsupport a swift and sustained global economic recovery. FMCBGs will also discussupdates to the G20 Action Plan - Supporting the Global Economy through theCOVID-19 Pandemic (the G20 Action Plan) - in addition to the progress made onthe G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and its proposed extension into 2021.After the conclusion of the meeting, a virtual press conference will beconducted at 6:15 PM Riyadh time (UTC+3) by the Saudi Finance Minister Mr.Mohammed Al Jadaan, and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Governor Dr. AhmedAl Kholifey .The media is invited to submit questions for the virtual press conference onlinevia the official form at https://bit.ly/3lAkiOJ or by emailingG20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa directly.All questions from the media will be submitted to the press conferencemoderator. Every attempt will be made to answer as many questions as possibleduring the allocated timeframe.The press conference will be live-streamed on Twitter athttps://twitter.com/g20org as well as the IMF/WB Annual Meetings OfficialWebsite at https://meetings.imf.org/en/2020/Annual .Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148802/4731707OTS: Saudi G20 Presidency