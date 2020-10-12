Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation

BENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart products. This follows the announcement the company made on September 03, 2020.

This acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to innovate for its clients, and make meaningful impact on human lives through a combination of cutting-edge technologies. This collaboration further aims to revolutionize patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health, across the world.

With Kaleidoscope Innovation, Infosys will further strengthen its digital offerings and also its workforce, with a diverse talent pool with extensive knowledge of design and engineering. Kaleidoscope leverages a deep understanding of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product design, UI/UX design, research & insight, development and visualization. It serves a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, in-house labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centers.

Kaleidoscope Innovation designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents.

Infosys is excited to welcome Kaleidoscope Innovation and its leadership team.

About Kaleidoscope Innovation

Kaleidoscope Innovation is a full-service product development firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets. For over 30 years, clients have partnered with Kaleidoscope to improve the human experience. Kaleidoscope offers both consultancy-style and onsite services, across a full breadth of disciplines to meet their client's needs where needed, including insights & human factors, medical affairs, industrial design & user experience, engineering, visualization and software development. For more information about Kaleidoscope Innovation, please visit www.kascope.com