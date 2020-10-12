 

Vending Machine Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7632.4 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 16:30  |  83   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report "Vending Machine Market Breakdown Data By Type ( Food, Cigarette, Ticket, Food, Beverage Drink, Other Goods), Breakdown Data By Application ( Factory, Office Building, Public Places, School, Others) and Region ( United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East ) – Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports

Valuates Reports

In 2019, the global Vending Machine market size was USD 6234.2 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 7632.4 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Vending Machine Market size are the rising demand for on-the-go snacks, beverages, the hectic lifestyle of people, and the machine's ability to produce goods quickly, making it an incredibly convenient choice for customers.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE VENDING MACHINE MARKET

As demand was observed to drop in February and March compared to demand in 2019 during those months, the market for vending machines faced the Covid-19 crisis's impact. The COVID-19 impact on the vending machine market can be analyzed under two scenarios: the optimistic and probabilistic.

Under the optimistic scenario, the global market for vending machines is expected to decline in the first, second, and third quarters of 2020, and demand will pick up from the fourth quarter. In the probabilistic scenario, it is predicted that the demand will stay below doldrums until the end of the second quarter, thereby impacting the sales of vending machines.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Vending Machine Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-27Y49/Global_Ven ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VENDING MACHINE MARKET SIZE

Increased demand for food vending machines in offices/institutions is expected to fuel the Vending Machine Market size during the forecast period. In addition, the rise in the consumption of convenience food items and the adoption of smart customer service technologies in several food categories are expected to drive the growth of the vending machine market size.

The growing demand for vending machine retrofitting is expected to fuel the growth of the Vending Machine Market size during the forecast period. Retrofit solutions make it easy for consumers to upgrade their current traditional vending machines to smart vending machines by downloading the new software packages.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Healthcare Insurance Market Size Worth $4.0 Trillion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to further affect RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study
Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease