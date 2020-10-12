Vending Machine Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7632.4 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Vending Machine Market Breakdown Data By Type ( Food, Cigarette, Ticket, Food, Beverage Drink, Other Goods), Breakdown Data By Application ( Factory, Office Building, Public Places, School, Others) and Region ( United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East ) – Global Forecast to 2026 ", published on Valuates Reports

In 2019, the global Vending Machine market size was USD 6234.2 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 7632.4 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Vending Machine Market size are the rising demand for on-the-go snacks, beverages, the hectic lifestyle of people, and the machine's ability to produce goods quickly, making it an incredibly convenient choice for customers.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE VENDING MACHINE MARKET

As demand was observed to drop in February and March compared to demand in 2019 during those months, the market for vending machines faced the Covid-19 crisis's impact. The COVID-19 impact on the vending machine market can be analyzed under two scenarios: the optimistic and probabilistic.

Under the optimistic scenario, the global market for vending machines is expected to decline in the first, second, and third quarters of 2020, and demand will pick up from the fourth quarter. In the probabilistic scenario, it is predicted that the demand will stay below doldrums until the end of the second quarter, thereby impacting the sales of vending machines.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VENDING MACHINE MARKET SIZE

Increased demand for food vending machines in offices/institutions is expected to fuel the Vending Machine Market size during the forecast period. In addition, the rise in the consumption of convenience food items and the adoption of smart customer service technologies in several food categories are expected to drive the growth of the vending machine market size.

The growing demand for vending machine retrofitting is expected to fuel the growth of the Vending Machine Market size during the forecast period. Retrofit solutions make it easy for consumers to upgrade their current traditional vending machines to smart vending machines by downloading the new software packages.