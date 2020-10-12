 

Food Cold Chain Market Size Worth USD 526.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 11.4% Emergen Research

- Increased loss of food, growing demand for perishable food items, increase in the growth of cold chain infrastructure are driving the demand for the market.

- Food Cold Chain Market Size – USD 206.80 Billion in 2019, Food Cold Chain Market Growth - CAGR of 11.4%, Food Cold Chain Market Trends - High demand for RFID technology in cold chain applications.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Food Cold Chain Market is projected to reach USD 526.00 billion in 2027. Technological innovation is expected to drive growth in packaging, processing and storage of seafood products.

Emergen Research

Incorporating and processing temperature-sensible goods with cold chain solutions has become a part of supply chain management. Increased trade in perishable goods is expected to fuel demand over the forecast period for these solutions. Cold chain companies are gradually embracing renewable energy technologies like wind and solar to reduce overall operating costs. Cooling systems are used for the prolongation of shelf life and to improve product consistency as part of cold chain solutions. Coolants used in cooling systems are considered an environmental hazard because of their high global warming potential (GWP) and ozone depletion capability (ODP), thus posing as a growth hindrance for the market.

The industry is expected to benefit from more strict food safety legislation such as the Modernization Act on Food Security, which calls for greater consideration of the construction of a cool storage facility. The implementation by the Building Research Establishment of Environmental Assessment (BREEAM) of environmental audits programs such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) will test construction at the initial phase. Therefore, these audit systems can evaluate the operational performance of completed structures.

The temperature-controlled warehouses are extremely energy sensitive because they deploy a high energy comsuming cooling and ventilation system. Nonetheless, improved design will reduce energy consumption and help create net zero energy storage facilities. Smart warehouse automation and control systems are a component in making buildings self-sustainable with net zero electricity. Lower energy consumption greatly decreases running costs and consequently leads to environmental and climatic health.

