 

Attend Andes Technology Principal Engineer, Thang Tran’s, Presentation "A RISC-V Out-of-Order Processor" at the Linley Processor Conference Wednesday October 21st at 9 30 AM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 17:00  |  41   |   |   

San Jose, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Engineer Thang Tran of Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and founding premier member of RISC-V International will present at the Linley Processor Conference on Wednesday October 21st at 9:30 AM.  His talk will describe a vector processor with 9 functional units and integral scalar floating-point unit. Tran will describe how fourteen vector instructions can be concurrently executed. He will also explain how innovative design algorithms are used to issue 8 micro-ops per cycle and allow vector instructions to be chained, executed, and completed out-of-order without the use of any temporary registers.

"The AI processor market will expand..., hitting $68.5 billion by the mid-2020s, IHS Markit predicts. “AI is already propelling massive demand growth for microchips,” said Luca De Ambroggi, senior research director for AI at IHS Markit. “However, the technology also is changing the shape of the chip market, redefining traditional processor architectures and memory interfaces to suit new performance demands.”

“This new era belongs to the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligent (AI),” said Tran. “The flexible, extensible, and configurable RISC-V instruction set architecture is best for these applications and is experiencing rapid worldwide adoption. RISC-V provides both standard extension to the instruction set as well as custom instructions. One of the important extension is vector which is critical for ML and AI applications. Andes Technology is the first offer a RISC-V vector processor core that provides the performance being demanded by these emerging applications.”

“We are extremely pleased to be contributing to the Linley Processor Conference in 2020,” said Andes President Frankwell Lin.  “The conference continues as the international venue for the next generation of commercial processors. Having our leading-edge RISC-V processor core described before the most astute and discerning worldwide audience reflects on the innovation our presenter Thang Tran and the Andes engineering team has achieved. We invite you to attend to hear first-hand of our breakthrough.”

About the Linley Processor Conferences
For more than a decade, The Linley Group has delivered the industry’s premier processor conference. This year, the Linley Fall Processor Conference will showcase the latest innovations in processors and IP cores for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, embedded, data center, automotive, and server designs. 

About Andes Technology Corp. 
Andes Technology Corporation is a world class creator of innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment that serves the rapidly growing global market for embedded system applications. As the founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is the first mainstream CPU vendor that adopted the RISC-V as the base of its fifth-generation architecture, the AndeStar V5. To meet the demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes delivers highly configurable and performance-efficient CPU cores. They come with full-featured integrated development environment and comprehensive software/hardware solutions to help designers innovate their SoCs in a shorter time to market. In 2019, the volume of SoCs Embedded with Andes CPUs surpassed the 1.5-billion mark. Andes Technology's comprehensive RISC-V CPU families range from the entry-level 32-bit N22, mid-range 32-bit N25F/D25F/A25/A27 and 64-bit NX25F/AX25/AX27, to the high-end multicore A(X)25MP and vector processor NX27V. Coming soon is the superscalar 45 series. 

CONTACT: Jonah McLeod
+1 (510) 449-8634
Jonahm@andestch.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...