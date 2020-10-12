NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Prospectus and Listing of Capital Securities

European Energy A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (in Danish: Finanstilsynet) of a prospectus prepared for the admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of its issue of EUR 75,000,000 callable subordinated green capital securities due 3020 (the "Capital Securities").

The Company hereby publishes the prospectus, which is attached to this announcement, cf. below, and is moreover available at the Company's website:

https://www.europeanenergy.dk/en/investor-relations/

The Capital Securities will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S with the first trading day expected to be on 14 October 2020.

Important Regulatory Notice

This Company Announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or buy any Capital Securities. The Capital Securities may not be sold in the United States of America unless they are registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or are exempt from registration. The Capital Securities described in this Company Announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and accordingly any offer or sale of such Capital Securities may be made only in a transaction exempt from registration requirements of the Securities Act.

It may be unlawful to distribute this Company Announcement in certain jurisdictions. This Company Announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures.

This Company Announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Company

European Energy A/S

Jens-Peter Zink, chairman of the board