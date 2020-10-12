IDC MarketScape Names Accenture a Leader in Managed Security Services

Accenture has been positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers.

The report — “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US46235320, September 2020) — offers an assessment of 17 service providers of MSS, analyzing quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs.

The IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared.

Among Accenture’s notable strengths the report cites are:

the company’s ability to complement the MSS with a breadth of services such as incident response, threat hunting, forensics, strategy and planning, data security, IoT/OT security, cloud security, governance, and risk;

its advanced services such as threat intelligence, malware analysis, and technical forensic platform capabilities;

its ability to provide a clear understanding of the client's business operations across the entire value chain and its detailed understanding of the infrastructure — internally and how the organization interacts with external entities;

its focus on working closely across the business to manage security risks within MSS, and its ability to understand its clients’ business, regulatory and technical issues; and

its innovate technology, including advanced analytics to improve automation techniques within its platform.

The report notes that “midsize to large organizations with global operations in verticals that need tailored or industry-focused security solutions” should consider partnering with Accenture. Earlier this year, Accenture acquired Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, making it one of the leading global providers of MSS and further enhancing its ability to provide tailored, industry-specific security solutions.