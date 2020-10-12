 

IDC MarketScape Names Accenture a Leader in Managed Security Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 17:14  |  83   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005583/en/

Accenture has been positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture has been positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report — “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US46235320, September 2020) — offers an assessment of 17 service providers of MSS, analyzing quantitative and qualitative characteristics that define current market demands and expected buyer needs.

The IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared.

Among Accenture’s notable strengths the report cites are:

  • the company’s ability to complement the MSS with a breadth of services such as incident response, threat hunting, forensics, strategy and planning, data security, IoT/OT security, cloud security, governance, and risk;
  • its advanced services such as threat intelligence, malware analysis, and technical forensic platform capabilities;
  • its ability to provide a clear understanding of the client's business operations across the entire value chain and its detailed understanding of the infrastructure — internally and how the organization interacts with external entities;
  • its focus on working closely across the business to manage security risks within MSS, and its ability to understand its clients’ business, regulatory and technical issues; and
  • its innovate technology, including advanced analytics to improve automation techniques within its platform.

The report notes that “midsize to large organizations with global operations in verticals that need tailored or industry-focused security solutions” should consider partnering with Accenture. Earlier this year, Accenture acquired Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, making it one of the leading global providers of MSS and further enhancing its ability to provide tailored, industry-specific security solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Booz Allen Launches SnapAttack, a Cloud-Based Purple Teaming Platform
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Closes Merger with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp.
Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Entyvio (Vedolizumab) Sustained During Long-term Maintenance ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
07.10.20
Accenture Launches Vaccine Management Solution to Support COVID-19 Immunization Programs
07.10.20
Accenture to Acquire Avenai, Ottawa-Based Business and Technology Consultancy
06.10.20
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, Operations and Supply Chain Models for Clients
06.10.20
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
05.10.20
Accenture Increases Cloud First Capabilities in Australia and New Zealand With Acquisition of SAP Specialist Provider Zag
05.10.20
Accenture Names Bhaskar Ghosh Chief Strategy Officer; Simon Eaves Appointed Managing Director of UK and Ireland; Olly Benzecry Continues as Chairman of Accenture in UK and Ireland
01.10.20
Most U.S. Shoppers Want Retailers to Close on Thanksgiving Day, Accenture Survey Reveals
29.09.20
New Research From Accenture and Girls Who Code Outlines Steps to Double the Number of Women in Technology in 10 Years
24.09.20
Accenture Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results In Line With Expectations