Home Bistro recently announced a key Partnership with Celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora, whereby Ms. Cora will be creating a line of home delivered gourmet meals inspired by her Southern and Mediterranean roots. The Company expects to launch the new line of “Cat Cora” meals in time for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, and will be marketed at www.homebistro.com . See full press release here .

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC: HBIS) announced that effective today, October 12th, 2020, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "HBIS". The previous trading symbol was "GRTDD".

About Cat Cora



Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef, author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six. The Jackson, Mississippi native, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and went on to cook at two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France. Cora has been captivating audiences since she made her TV debut in 1999, as co-host of Food Network’s Melting Pot with Rocco Di Spirito. She went on to host My Country My Kitchen: Greece, Date Plate, and was one of the featured hosts on Fine Living’s Simplify Your Life.

In 2005, Cat Cora made television history when she became the first-ever female Iron Chef on Food Network’s hit show: Iron Chef America. After Cat’s Iron Chef debut, she was featured extensively on a number of television shows, including as co-host on BRAVO's "Around the World in 80 Plates" as well as FOX's "My Kitchen Rules.” and ABC’s “Family Food Fight”.

Since then, she became the first female inducted into The Culinary Hall of Fame.

Cat has opened more than 18 restaurants across the United States and globally, highlighting her platform on health, wellness and sustainability including: Cat Cora’s Kitchen, and Cat Cora’s Gourmet Market, located in numerous airport locations throughout the U.S., Cat Cora's Taproom located in the Detroit Metro Airport, Ocean by Cat Cora, an award-winning restaurant in Singapore, Kouzzina by Cat Cora at Disney World, CCQ at Macy's, Postino in San Francisco's East Bay, Mesa Burger which can be found in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito, and Olilo by Cat Cora and Wicked Eats by Cat Cora have over 500 pop-ups across the country. For more information about Cat Cora, please visit www.catcora.com .