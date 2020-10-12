 

DASSAULT SYSTEMES TO PUBLISH ITS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL ON OCTOBER 22nd, 2020

VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — October 12th, 2020 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will publish its operating performance for the third quarter 2020 ended September 30th, 2020 on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

The management of Dassault Systèmes will host a webcast at 10.00 am Paris time – 09.00 am London time, and will then also host a conference call at 9:00am New York time - 3:00pm Paris time - 2:00pm London time.

Both the webcast and the conference call will be available live and as replay on Dassault Systèmes’ investor website at https://investor.3ds.com.

Please follow the directions on the main page. We recommend that you connect at least fifteen minutes prior to each event to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast and conference call will be archived for a year.

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team                                FTI Consulting
François-José Bordonado /Béatrix Martinez:                                Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 69 24/70 21                                                                Rob Mindell: +44 20 3727 1600
USA & Canada: michele.katz@3ds.com

