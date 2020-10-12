 

Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020   

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to market research report on "Cyber Insurance Market by Component (Solutions (Analytics & Cybersecurity) and Services), Type (Standalone & Packaged), Coverage (Data Breach & Cyber Liability), Organization Size, End User (Technology & Insurance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cyber Insurance Market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2020 to USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks resulting in huge financial losses, and stringent government regulations towards adoption of cyber insurance policies.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment to lead the market in 2020

Large enterprises are organizations that have more than 1,000 employees. These organizations invest heavily in advanced technologies for increasing overall productivity and efficiency. Large enterprises are widely opting cyber insurance solutions and are expected to invest significantly in advanced cyber insurance solutions to provide optimum security to their enterprises' intense competitive environment.

Large enterprises have adopted cyber insurance solutions, as they use a large number of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT)-based applications that are highly susceptible to cyberattacks. Moreover, stringent regulatory pressure is driving cyber risk awareness with the need for cyber insurance solutions. For example, in the US, CCPA is one of the toughest data privacy law.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North American has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the Cyber Insurance Market. The presence of majority of key players in the Cyber Insurance Market is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Key players, such as BitsSight Technologies, Prevalent, RedSeal, SecurityScorecard, Cisco, Microsoft, UpGuard, FireEye, among others along with several start-ups such as At-Bay, Cybernance, Coalition, Arceo.ai, Zeguro, etc. in the region offer immense opportunity for the growth of cyber insurance solutions and services.

