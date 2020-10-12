Humana, Humana Foundation Commit More Than $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Efforts in Georgia

Together, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and the company’s philanthropic arm, The Humana Foundation, have committed more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief for communities in Georgia to date.

“The COVID-19 health crisis has created many challenges for people across Georgia, depleting local resources and stretching nonprofits struggling to meet the growing needs in our communities,” said Matthew Moore, Humana Georgia Medicare President. “We’ve been working together with our Humana Foundation to help ensure that local nonprofits have the resources to support immediate needs related to health care, food security and housing, as well as to build partnerships to provide long-term relief and recovery to communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”