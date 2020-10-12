 

International Experts Launch a Foundational Set of Standards to Measure and Improve COVID-19 Health Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 17:38  |  41   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM) announced the release of their COVID-19 Standard Set (C19-SS) today.

To help institutions provide the best care for patients with COVID-19, health professionals and patient advisors from across the world have joined forces to establish and launch a global set of outcomes and measurement recommendations that reflect what matters most to patients with COVID-19. This is facilitated by ICHOM and conducted pro bono publico to assist in aiding the global healthcare community fight the global pandemic.

This was developed by the ICHOM COVID-19 Working Group, comprised of 28 experts and patient representatives from 24 organizations across 14 countries. A full list of organizations and representatives involved in the ICHOM COVID-19 Working Group is available here.

The C19-SS is a core set of standards that tracks a patient's recovery through the measurement of 13 outcomes, which cover their social and mental functioning, quality of life, symptoms and relevant clinical outcomes. These are measured by several Patient-Reported Outcome Measures recommended to be collected across all healthcare settings over a 3-month period following their admission for COVID-19. This set can be extended for a further three months for patients who are yet to fully recover during this initial period.

The standard set was developed coupling the latest scientific knowledge from healthcare professionals and personal input from patients, ensuring the outcomes that matter most to them were placed as the central focus. This will provide a comprehensive, quantifiable view of a patient's health, allowing institutions across the world to use the data to accurately assess and deliver the best care possible to COVID-19 patients.

For more information on the C19-SS, the standard set flyer is available here and the reference guide, which contains all the information to implement the set, here.

More information on ICHOM:

ICHOM's mission is to unlock the potential of value-based health care by defining global standard sets of outcome measures that matter most to patients and driving adoption and reporting of these measures worldwide to create better value for all stakeholders. ICHOM was founded in 2012 by Professor Michael E. Porter of Harvard Business School, the Boston Consulting Group, and Karolinska Institute.

Visit www.ichom.org for more details.

