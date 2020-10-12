Nathalie Delbreuve Is Appointed Chief Financial Officer and Joins the Verallia Executive Committee

Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) (Euronext Paris), announced today the appointment, as of November 2, 2020, of Nathalie Delbreuve as Chief Financial Officer of the Verallia Group. Nathalie will oversee the Finance and IT teams and joins the Group Executive Committee.

Nathalie began her career in 1996 with the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, in the Netherlands and then in Lyon. In 2003, she joined the Norbert Dentressangle Group (now XPO Logistics) becoming a member of its Transport Division’s Executive Committee in 2005. She continued her career in the Plastic Omnium Group from 2010, as Director of Group Consolidation and Management Control, and then for the last five years as Chief Financial Officer Europe for the Intelligent Exterior Systems Division.