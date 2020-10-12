JCDecaux to achieve carbon neutrality by 2021 in France

For over 55 years, JCDecaux’s business model has created, supplied, managed and maintained products and services in the public interest, all funded by advertising with no cost to taxpayers. Rather than a cost to public finances, such products and services have a positive impact on, among others, fee payments to local authorities. Rent to private landlords has the same benefits.

Just as its first creation, the bus shelter, the Group is enhancing accessibility, ensuring optimal resource management and rolling out new services to the 890 million city dwellers, where the Group operates both in France and abroad.

To this end, JCDecaux has mobilised its R&D team based in France in collaboration with the 1,700 suppliers from SMEs and mid-sized business that represent its nationwide value chain. The Group is committed to ongoing innovation to continually reduce its environmental footprint and to offer services that are safe, aesthetic, eco-responsible and provide utility. In this spirit, the Group has designed and developed a new generation of innovative bus shelters with a view to sustainably improving urban spaces. The range includes the Filtreo bus shelter whose green roof contributes to the reduction of air pollution and the Natural Cooling bus shelter, which offers a solution to the issue of urban heat islands. Similarly, JCDecaux’s self-service bikes have made city bike use the backbone of urban mobility infrastructures. They have gained public support as demonstrated by more than 710 million journeys since 2003, saving more than several thousand tons of CO2. They also accelerate modal shifts, resulting in greener mobility, as well as driving forward a collective effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite Outdoor Advertising being a low-emitting greenhouse gas industry, JCDecaux has always made the conscious decision to lower its consumption levels. More recently, the Group has pledged to offset related emissions. Rainwater collection techniques to wash street furniture without any detergent date back several decades and street furniture’s life cycle analysis has been implemented for 25 years. Such longstanding initiatives are reflected in impactful day-to-day activities focused on: