Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Applications

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP suite of applications including SAP Business Suite 7/SAP ECC 6.0, Business Warehouse and Business Objects. MWRD stepped off the vendor’s upgrade cycle and can now receive Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive, premium-level support for a minimum of 15 years from the time that it switched providers, without having to upgrade just to stay fully supported. MWRD realized significant savings by switching to Rimini Street Support and avoiding a costly, complex and risky upgrade to S/4HANA, and was able to invest the savings in an IT modernization initiative across the organization, which included a new IT service management solution (ITSM).

