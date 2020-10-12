Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Applications
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP suite of applications including SAP Business Suite 7/SAP ECC 6.0, Business Warehouse and Business Objects. MWRD stepped off the vendor’s upgrade cycle and can now receive Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive, premium-level support for a minimum of 15 years from the time that it switched providers, without having to upgrade just to stay fully supported. MWRD realized significant savings by switching to Rimini Street Support and avoiding a costly, complex and risky upgrade to S/4HANA, and was able to invest the savings in an IT modernization initiative across the organization, which included a new IT service management solution (ITSM).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005007/en/
Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)
Underutilized, Expensive SAP Support Hampers Innovation
A utility company with more than 2,000 employees, the MWRD serves more than 10 million customers in the greater Chicago area with residential wastewater treatment and stormwater management. Tasked with revitalizing an aging and deeply entrenched IT environment, MWRD’s director of IT set out to completely transform the organization’s IT landscape, starting with a comprehensive inventory of the company’s IT infrastructure. As part of this thorough evaluation process, it became apparent that the company was underutilizing its SAP applications by about 75%, and that their SAP support costs consumed more than a quarter of its multimillion-dollar software maintenance budget.
In addition, feedback from the internal IT team pointed to a lack of vendor support responsiveness. With these discoveries, the company initially investigated realigning SAP support to the realities of MWRD’s environment, but ultimately did not find what it needed from the vendor. Through this process, the company identified Rimini Street as an alternative provider with a proven track-record of providing quality, ultra-responsive support delivered by experienced engineers, and decided to make the switch.
0 Kommentare