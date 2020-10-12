 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance for First-in-Class CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy FR104

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2020, 18:00  |  31   |   |   

The patent covers novel dosing regimen of FR104 in Europe through 2036 for therapeutic applications in autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, transplantation and graft-versus-host disease

NANTES, France, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced the European Patent Office’s (EPO) issuance of a notice of allowance for its Phase-2 ready product FR104, a first-in-class selective CD28-antagonist. Specifically, this European patent will provide additional protection covering novel dosing regimen of FR104 for the prevention and treatment of T-lymphocyte-mediated autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, transplantation and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) until 2036.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented, “This new notice of allowance from the EPO broadens the global patent protection of FR104 and similar patent applications are pending in other countries. As a Phase 2-ready product with Phase 1 signals of clinical efficacy and strong safety profile, FR104 is a valuable asset with great potential for further development to meet patients’ needs in a number of autoimmune conditions, in transplantation and as prevention of graft-versus-host disease following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

CD28 blockade by FR104 tackles memory pathogenic T lymphocytes while favoring Treg suppressive function. This novel mechanism of controlling immune synapses potentially offers new therapeutic options in multiple inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, transplantation and GVHD where T cells are involved. The results from FR104’s Phase 1 clinical study have shown initial signals of efficacy, a good safety profile and the recommended dose for a Phase 2, further supporting the continued clinical development of this asset.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Seite 1 von 3
OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinische COVID-19-Studie zu Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma besteht zweite Überprüfung durch ...
Nokia: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
Bone Therapeutics to present at 2020 Virtual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Hudbay Reports Production Interruption at its 777 Mine
Avenue Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV Tramadol
Large wind project to double renewable energy capacity in Brazil
State Street and SimCorp Announce Intended Business Partnership, with Front-to-Back Investment ...
Basilea berichtet über Präsentation gepoolter Wirksamkeitsdaten für Derazantinib bei ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy FR104
21.09.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Positive Step-1 Phase 3 Results for Tedopi in NSCLC at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020
21.09.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Positive Step-1 Phase 3 Results for Tedopi in NSCLC at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020
17.09.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports First Half 2020 Results and Corporate Update
17.09.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Reports First Half 2020 Results and Corporate Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
38
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018