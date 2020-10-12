 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class CD28-Antagonist Immunotherapy FR104

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced the European Patent Office’s (EPO) issuance of a notice of allowance for its Phase-2 ready product FR104, a first-in-class selective CD28-antagonist. Specifically, this European patent will provide additional protection covering novel dosing regimen of FR104 for the prevention and treatment of T-lymphocyte-mediated autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, transplantation and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) until 2036.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented, “This new notice of allowance from the EPO broadens the global patent protection of FR104 and similar patent applications are pending in other countries. As a Phase 2-ready product with Phase 1 signals of clinical efficacy and strong safety profile, FR104 is a valuable asset with great potential for further development to meet patients’ needs in a number of autoimmune conditions, in transplantation and as prevention of graft-versus-host disease following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.”

CD28 blockade by FR104 tackles memory pathogenic T lymphocytes while favoring Treg suppressive function. This novel mechanism of controlling immune synapses potentially offers new therapeutic options in multiple inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, transplantation and GVHD where T cells are involved. The results from FR104’s Phase 1 clinical study have shown initial signals of efficacy, a good safety profile and the recommended dose for a Phase 2, further supporting the continued clinical development of this asset.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

- Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure.

In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo.

- BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα monoclonal antibody): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors.

