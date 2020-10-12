 

DGAP-DD HAMBORNER REIT AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2020, 18:05  |  55   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2020 / 18:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A289V94

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 16,500 subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2019

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63175  12.10.2020 

Hamborner REIT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hamborner - Uebernahme zu 32,50 - jetzt noch kaufen ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Strategischer Investor Active Ownership Gruppe zeichnet Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt Prof. Dr. Werner Tillmetz als wissenschaftlichen Berater für ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Covid19-Antigentest - Die Auslieferung läuft bereits
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH ist Mitglied im Verband unabhängiger Vermögensverwalter
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Auf Falcon werden weiterhin mächtige, hochgradige oberflächennahe Treffer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 deutlich oberhalb Prognose und Markterwartung
DGAP-Adhoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Emission einer 6,5 % Unternehmensanleihe 2020/2022 im ...
DGAP-News: fashionette plans its initial public offering
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy bringt die ersten zwei von zehn PV-Kraftwerke im ungarischen Püspökladány ans Netz
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:05 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch
08.10.20
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung der HAMBORNER REIT AG beschließt Dividende von 0,47 Euro je Aktie - Erstmaliges Wahlrecht zwischen Bar- und Aktiendividende (deutsch)
08.10.20
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of HAMBORNER REIT AG resolves dividend of €0.47 per share - Choice of cash or stock dividend for first time
08.10.20
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung der HAMBORNER REIT AG beschließt Dividende von 0,47 Euro je Aktie - Erstmaliges Wahlrecht zwischen Bar- und Aktiendividende
08.10.20
Allianz vs. Hamborner REIT: Diese Dividendenaktie ist attraktiver!
02.10.20
Aktien von Dividendenkürzern jetzt kaufen? Vielleicht keine schlechte Idee!
02.10.20
3 Top-REITs, die du die nächsten 10 Jahre halten kannst, mindestens!
29.09.20
Top-Dividendenaktien für Oktober
24.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Immobilienwerte gegen den Markt erholt - Defensive gefragt
24.09.20
Negativzinsen? Verwahrentgelt? Mit diesen Aktien mit 5 % Dividendenrendite kein Thema mehr!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
1.194
Hamborner - Uebernahme zu 32,50 - jetzt noch kaufen ?