 

Crypto and Debit Card App, Plutus, Announces New Prime Day Incentive, Adds Enhanced Crypto and Cashback Rewards for EU Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 18:15  |  70   |   |   

Using the Plutus Visa Card, users can earn crypto (PLU) rewards that can be used to unlock additional perks at major affiliates like Amazon, Ralph Lauren, AirBnb, Sky, Vodafone, and others.

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plutus (http://www.plutus.it), the world's first decentralized reward system, announced today that it will be adding 10% crypto rewards to all purchases made at Amazon; a promotional incentive that will offer huge savings across Amazon Prime Day when using their Plutus Visa Card for all users, regardless of their stake status. Moreover, customers that pre-order a Sony PlayStation 5 or the upcoming Apple iPhone will earn a 15% crypto reward with the recently released Plutus Perks feature. As Plutus currently operates within the United Kingdom and European Economic Area, the service is now available for purchase in Euros and the British Pound.

With Pluton (PLU) Rewards, premium/pro account plan members automatically earn up to 3% of every purchase back in its native token, PLU, that can be instantly converted into a spendable card balance. For users holding PLU, its earnings will unlock additional cash and crypto reward offers at affiliate partners such as Amazon, Vodafone, Sky, Airbnb, Logitech, and many others by unlocking Plutus Perks.

"Over the past few months, we have seen huge increases to both our user base and transaction volume with thousands of PLU paid out just a few months after the feature's release," said Danial Daychopan, CEO & Founder at Plutus. "As a result, we have continued to prioritise customer retention by investing in our rewards and customer support structures."

Unlike traditional reward card loyalty points, Pluton Rewards are not restricted to a single retail ecosystem; users can earn 3% on every purchase at both physical and online stores. Whilst traditional FinTechs only acquire 3-5% from Freemium to paid customers, Plutus converts over 34% of its user base to paid subscriptions because of the unique decentralised rewards aspect. Users pay £/€9.99 a month for a card and can get thousands in return over time.

Members have accumulated over £10,000 worth of PLU in value over the course of four months for a Premium/Pro account that only cost £7.99 per month at the time. In total.

For more information about Plutus Perks, please visit: https://medium.com/plutus-it/new-arrivals-to-plutus-perks-august-update-35fb8d4ec645 

About Plutus

Plutus (https://plutus.it) combines the ease of modern banking with access to cryptocurrencies. The finance app consists of a UK account or a European IBAN to manage fiat & crypto in a non-custodial wallet. It includes a decentralised exchange to swap between both asset types and a rewarding Visa Debit Card. Every time a user spends with their Plutus Card, they earn 3% back in crypto (PLU), staking PLU unlocks additional rewards (up to 15%) at selected household brand names.

Contact Details

For additional details, please reach out and the Plutus team.

Email Contact: press@plutus.it

Contact Number: (+44) 07795548286

Related Images

10-crypto-rewards-at-amazon.png
10% Crypto Rewards at Amazon
10% in crypto (PLU) on top of any existing Amazon Prime day discounts when you pay with Plutus Card. 15% on iPhones and PS5 orders.

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nX_RUBQY6fA



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Healthcare Insurance Market Size Worth $4.0 Trillion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease