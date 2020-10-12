 

Focus Home Interactive and Douze-Dixièmes Announce New Partnership for Upcoming Indie Title

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, are delighted to introduce Douze-Dixièmes as the latest of its partner studios. Based in Paris, France, Douze Dixièmes is a passionate independent studio formed by seven people from a range of creative backgrounds. From animation to video games, this powerful cooperation of talents aims to create unique, touching, and meaningful gaming experiences where narration meets art to deliver truly memorable journeys.

"As a young studio we are very proud to enter a partnership with Focus!” announced George Herrmann, President and Co-founder of indie studio Douze-Dixièmes. "Every step of the way has proven their dedication to creativity even if it brings the need for innovation. As a team at Douze-Dixièmes, our core value resides in the freedom to explore new visuals and narratives. This is precisely what we found with Focus.”

Supporting the French indie game development scene has long been a part of the Focus DNA, and is an important aspect of our strategy. So it’s with great pleasure that we announce this new partnership,” declared John Bert, COO at Focus Home Interactive. “It was immediately apparent that the Douze-Dixièmes team shares our values, and we are more than excited to start a new adventure with such a talented team.”

About Douze-Dixièmes

Douze Dixièmes is an independent video game studio created in 2017 in Paris by seven people and currently working on its first game.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a French publisher based in Paris, France. Known for the quality, diversity and originality of its catalogue, Focus has published and distributed original titles (A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr, Farming Simulator, Call of Cthulhu, Insurgency: Sandstorm, MudRunner, GreedFall, The Surge 2, SnowRunner, Othercide…) that have become benchmark titles worldwide, available both in store and for download across the world. Focus publishes games on all major platforms, consoles and PC. The publisher's catalogue will get even richer in the coming months and years with eagerly awaited games such as Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground as well as future updates of Curse of the Dead Gods, and Hardspace: Shipbreaker.
More information on the website: www.focus-home.com

