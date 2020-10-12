Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Bengaluru, India and Cincinnati, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the
acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation (https://kascope.com/) , a full-spectrum
product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical,
consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart
products. This follows the announcement (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-
releases/2020/acquire-product-design-development-firm.html#:~:text=Infosys%20(NY
SE%3A%20INFY)%2C,markets%2C%20bolstering%20capabilities%20in%20the) the company
made on September 03, 2020.
This acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to innovate for its clients,
and make meaningful impact on human lives through a combination of cutting-edge
technologies. This collaboration further aims to revolutionize patient care,
treatment, diagnostics and consumer health, across the world.
With Kaleidoscope Innovation, Infosys will further strengthen its digital
offerings and also its workforce, with a diverse talent pool with extensive
knowledge of design and engineering. Kaleidoscope leverages a deep understanding
of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across
domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product
design, UI/UX design, research & insight, development and visualization. It
serves a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, in-house
labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centers.
Kaleidoscope Innovation designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in
minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and
user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of
regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents.
Infosys is excited to welcome Kaleidoscope Innovation and its leadership team.
About Kaleidoscope Innovation
Kaleidoscope Innovation is a full-service product development firm innovating
across medical, consumer and industrial markets. For over 30 years, clients have
partnered with Kaleidoscope to improve the human experience. Kaleidoscope offers
both consultancy-style and onsite services, across a full breadth of disciplines
to meet their client's needs where needed, including insights & human factors,
medical affairs, industrial design & user experience, engineering, visualization
and software development. For more information about Kaleidoscope Innovation,
