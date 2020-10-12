Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation

Bengaluru, India and Cincinnati, Ohio (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys

(https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the

acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation (https://kascope.com/) , a full-spectrum

product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical,

consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the design of smart

products. This follows the announcement (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-

releases/2020/acquire-product-design-development-firm.html#:~:text=Infosys%20(NY

SE%3A%20INFY)%2C,markets%2C%20bolstering%20capabilities%20in%20the) the company

made on September 03, 2020.



This acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to innovate for its clients,

and make meaningful impact on human lives through a combination of cutting-edge

technologies. This collaboration further aims to revolutionize patient care,

treatment, diagnostics and consumer health, across the world.







offerings and also its workforce, with a diverse talent pool with extensive

knowledge of design and engineering. Kaleidoscope leverages a deep understanding

of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across

domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product

design, UI/UX design, research & insight, development and visualization. It

serves a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, in-house

labs, 3D design environments and customer experience centers.



Kaleidoscope Innovation designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in

minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and

user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of

regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents.



Infosys is excited to welcome Kaleidoscope Innovation and its leadership team.



About Kaleidoscope Innovation



Kaleidoscope Innovation is a full-service product development firm innovating

across medical, consumer and industrial markets. For over 30 years, clients have

partnered with Kaleidoscope to improve the human experience. Kaleidoscope offers

both consultancy-style and onsite services, across a full breadth of disciplines

to meet their client's needs where needed, including insights & human factors,

medical affairs, industrial design & user experience, engineering, visualization

and software development. For more information about Kaleidoscope Innovation,

