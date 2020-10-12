Beijing Review released documentary on the relocation of residents on the Tibetan plateau
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 12.10.2020, 18:55 | 39 | 0 |
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Phuntsog Gyatso, 33, seldom left his village in
Sangri County, Tibet Autonomous Region, in the first 30 years of his life. Both
his mother and brother have disabilities. And as the only bread earner in the
family, Phuntsog Gyatso had to take care of the family and the highland barley
fields all by himself.
His village was located on top of a 4,053-meter-high mountain, and his highland
barley fields were half way up the peak. There was no irrigation system. The
family lived at the mercy of the elements and was far from prosperous before
2017 due to the lack of other income sources.
Sangri County, Tibet Autonomous Region, in the first 30 years of his life. Both
his mother and brother have disabilities. And as the only bread earner in the
family, Phuntsog Gyatso had to take care of the family and the highland barley
fields all by himself.
His village was located on top of a 4,053-meter-high mountain, and his highland
barley fields were half way up the peak. There was no irrigation system. The
family lived at the mercy of the elements and was far from prosperous before
2017 due to the lack of other income sources.
But things changed in June 2017 when his family moved to Chugi New Village,
built by the local government for those who used to live in inhospitable areas.
The family got a brand new two-story house, which is 10 km away from the Sangri
town center.
Every household has been assigned farmland with access to irrigation systems.
"Besides highland barley and potato, I now can plant wheat and a variety of
vegetables. And I can water them whenever needed. It's much more convenient and
productive," Phuntsog Gyatso told Beijing Review .
Also the new village has 106 greenhouses. Every household can apply for one
greenhouse to grow vegetables or fruits.
And the relocation means much more than a new house for him. A year and a half
after the relocation, he got married. With his wife taking care of the family,
Phuntsog Gyatso borrowed $43,812 from a local bank and bought a concrete mixer
in 2019. It brought him an income of $17,525 in the first eight months of this
year.
By the end of 2019, 263,000 Tibetans who used to live in inhospitable areas had
moved into 960 new residential communities.
This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weekly
news magazine in English. It reveals the recent development of livelihood of
residents on the Tibetan plateau in China.
Contact:Li Nan
Tel:0086-15010152276
E-mail:43157928@qq.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/164344500263690/videos/348738136351288
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xIMKnyQWNk
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xIMKnyQWNk
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148923/4731988
OTS: Beijing Review
built by the local government for those who used to live in inhospitable areas.
The family got a brand new two-story house, which is 10 km away from the Sangri
town center.
Every household has been assigned farmland with access to irrigation systems.
"Besides highland barley and potato, I now can plant wheat and a variety of
vegetables. And I can water them whenever needed. It's much more convenient and
productive," Phuntsog Gyatso told Beijing Review .
Also the new village has 106 greenhouses. Every household can apply for one
greenhouse to grow vegetables or fruits.
And the relocation means much more than a new house for him. A year and a half
after the relocation, he got married. With his wife taking care of the family,
Phuntsog Gyatso borrowed $43,812 from a local bank and bought a concrete mixer
in 2019. It brought him an income of $17,525 in the first eight months of this
year.
By the end of 2019, 263,000 Tibetans who used to live in inhospitable areas had
moved into 960 new residential communities.
This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weekly
news magazine in English. It reveals the recent development of livelihood of
residents on the Tibetan plateau in China.
Contact:Li Nan
Tel:0086-15010152276
E-mail:43157928@qq.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/164344500263690/videos/348738136351288
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xIMKnyQWNk
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xIMKnyQWNk
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148923/4731988
OTS: Beijing Review
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0