DGAP-Adhoc DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond
DIC Asset AG
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued
Frankfurt, October 12, 2020 - The management board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") today decided not to issue a corporate bond because, in the Company's view, the commercial basis for the originally planned issuance is currently not sufficiently attractive.
DIC Asset AG
Management Board
Contact:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
Maintor
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Telephone: +49 69 9454858 - 1492
Email: ir@dic-asset.de
12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
