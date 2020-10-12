 

DGAP-Adhoc DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2020, 18:57  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Bond
DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued

12-Oct-2020 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

DIC Asset AG: Issuance of corporate bond will not be pursued

Frankfurt, October 12, 2020 - The management board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") today decided not to issue a corporate bond because, in the Company's view, the commercial basis for the originally planned issuance is currently not sufficiently attractive.

DIC Asset AG

Management Board


Contact:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
Maintor
60311 Frankfurt am Main

Telephone: +49 69 9454858 - 1492
Email: ir@dic-asset.de




Contact:
DIC Asset AG
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Str. 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de

12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140389

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1140389  12-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140389&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
DIC Asset Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Strategischer Investor Active Ownership Gruppe zeichnet Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt Prof. Dr. Werner Tillmetz als wissenschaftlichen Berater für ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Covid19-Antigentest - Die Auslieferung läuft bereits
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH ist Mitglied im Verband unabhängiger Vermögensverwalter
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Auf Falcon werden weiterhin mächtige, hochgradige oberflächennahe Treffer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 deutlich oberhalb Prognose und Markterwartung
DGAP-Adhoc: Neue ZWL Zahnradwerk Leipzig GmbH beschließt Emission einer 6,5 % Unternehmensanleihe 2020/2022 im ...
DGAP-News: fashionette plans its initial public offering
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy bringt die ersten zwei von zehn PV-Kraftwerke im ungarischen Püspökladány ans Netz
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt (deutsch)
18:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt
01.10.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank belässt Dic Asset auf 'Buy' - Ziel 14,50 Euro
01.10.20
BAADER BANK belässt DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
01.10.20
DIC Asset: Zukäufe in Köln und Stuttgart
01.10.20
DIC Asset: Transaktionsvolumen von 160 Mio. EUR plus laufende Erträge
01.10.20
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus (deutsch)
01.10.20
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG Continues to Expand its Institutional Business with Acquisitions Worth c. EUR 160 Million
01.10.20
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus
28.09.20
Studie: Homeoffice lässt Bürobedarf in Frankfurt sinken

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2.622
DIC Asset AG
24.03.20
2
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Business-Update vor dem Hintergrund der Corona-Pandemie (deutsch)