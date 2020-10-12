 

Pool Corporation Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary of IPO

Also notes addition to S&P 500 Index

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) celebrates the 25th anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO) today. The company also noted its addition to the S&P 500 stock index, effective on October 7, 2020.

Initially listed as SCP Pool Corporation on October 12, 1995, the company changed its name to Pool Corporation in 2006. Since its listing, Pool Corporation’s market value has grown to nearly $14 billion, providing a return to initial shareholders of 485 times, which is a compound annual growth rate of 28% in total shareholder return (TSR). POOL’s TSR over the period ranks it 2nd among approximately 1700 U.S. listed companies that have been publicly traded for over 25 years, surpassing the performance of many well-known companies. For perspective, an investment of $10,000 at POOL’s IPO would be worth over $4.8 million today, including dividend reinvestment.

Over this 25-year period, Pool Corporation has grown from annual sales of $161 million from 44 sales centers located in 22 states to sales of $3.2 billion from over 375 sales centers employing over 4,500 people located in 39 states, 1 United States territory and 11 foreign countries. POOL is a Fortune 1000 company, a member of the Russell 1000 Index and is now a S&P 500 Index stock. Since becoming a publicly traded company, Pool Corporation has returned over $2.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

“Pool Corporation’s success over its 25-year history as a public company has been extraordinary by just about every measure,” stated Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO. “We are privileged to be part of a vibrant, growing industry contributing to the family-friendly and safe enjoyment of outdoor living environments all around the world. Our success has been realized through the collective efforts and contributions of our dedicated employees as they serve the needs of our customers and vendors.   The addition of our company to the S&P 500 Index is an external validation of our long-term approach of intense focus on the continuous improvement in our business. We celebrate these milestones together and look ahead to meeting the opportunities and challenges to come.”

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

