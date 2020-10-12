Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call and Webcast Announcing Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RENO, Nev., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) announced today that it plans to announce its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release that will be issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. To participate, please dial 1-877-511-6790 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial 1-412-902-4141. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.



A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay from United states, please dial 1-877-344-7529, or from outside of the United States 1-412-317-0088 and use the replay conference ID number 10149112. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.