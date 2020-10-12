LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital initiatives are at the core of disruptive innovation across the mobility landscape. Advances in connectivity, autonomous, shared and electric technologies have been accompanied by the emergence of new, digitally-enabled business models and value-added services. To understand how digitalization is moving the needle across various domains in the mobility industry, the theme of Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Intelligent Mobility summit is "The Digital Acceleration."

The annual flagship event, scheduled across two days on November 24-25, 2020, will move online this year. As always, it will feature thought-provoking debates, panel discussions, and networking sessions. An interactive platform will provide attendees with an enriched virtual experience that includes a main auditorium for speaker sessions, a resource library for information on panel topics, sponsor booths with live chat representatives, and downloadable content related to key event themes.

For more information and to register, please visit www.intelligentmobilityevent.com.

"Today, more than ever, digital transformation is emerging as a growth catalyst, propelling the mobility industry to a future beyond the COVID-19 crisis," said Robin Joffe, Partner-President, Frost & Sullivan, Japan. "Digitalization is driving greater resource efficiencies, sparking innovation, and opening up unprecedented opportunities for growth. By upturning traditional value chains, it is encouraging stakeholders to look anew at business models, partnership strategies, and investment focus."

Connectivity technologies are enabling in-vehicle functionalities that improve the overall driving experience. Cars are being converted into lucrative new channels for online retail and, in keeping with current demands, promoting the health, wellness and well-being of vehicle occupants. Simultaneously, digital connectivity is boosting productivity and asset utilization across freight and logistics operations.

This has been a touchstone year for digital retail. A host of select online services and digital elements have amplified the number of customer access points, streamlining the customer journey from purchase to delivery while creating more meaningful customer experiences. As new and used car sales, vehicle-related services, and downstream vehicle functions undergo rapid digital transformation, dedicated digital retailing strategies will become crucial.