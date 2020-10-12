 

Supercapacitors Increasingly Preferred for Wind Power, Reports IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 19:37  |   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First orders have been taken for Airborne Wind Energy AWE by tethered kite or drone. AWE flies higher than a wind turbine – up where winds are stronger and more continuous – stronger still at night to offset dead solar. KiteNRG of Italy is developing its AWE to 500kW and they told IDTechEx supercapacitors are needed in an island configuration to accept the surges of power created.

IDTechEx Logo

The new moveable, rapidly installed energy harvesting such as AWE, tidal stream and ocean wave must avoid the high cost of parts maintenance and replacement in remote places. Supercapacitors do that, wasting less electricity and grabbing more of the incoming electricity surges than batteries. In cycling applications supercapacitors have 100 times the life and deep discharge, whereas only 15% of the battery can be sipped. The kWh of the supercapacitor needed to replace batteries in such situations is therefore much less, offsetting cost, something already demonstrated in hybrid cars.  

Large supercapacitors cost thousands of dollars. They save millions of dollars when preventing self-destruction as with pitch control of the blades of a wind turbine in a storm when the electrics fail.

Lithium-ion batteries were selling at the billions of dollars a year level when they hit 100Wh/kg. Aowei and Toomen newly sell supercapacitors with that compactness, Nippon Chemicon, Skeleton Technology and others promising to join the party. With lower leakage than pure supercapacitors and many battery-beating advantages, these may cover long no-wind intervals. Compared to batteries, supercapacitors are safer, tolerate overcharge, avoid complex battery management systems. Most are now non-flammable, non-toxic, incur no costly misery of controlled disposal and often deliver lowest total cost of ownership. Wasting 14% less electricity, they grab up to twice as much regenerative energy from helical or spiral surging AWE kite-action. Energy density is ten times lithium-ion batteries.

See the post-COVID-19 IDTechEx report, "Supercapacitor Markets, Technology Roadmap, Opportunities 2021-2041".  For example, it describes the newly expanded HCC supercapacitor facility in China that is primarily aimed at serving the energy sector and assesses Tesla Maxwell and many others installing them in giant wind turbines.  

For more information on this report, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/SuperCaps or for the full portfolio of related research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research. 

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Event products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information on IDTechEx Research and Consultancy, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com. 

Media Contact: 

Natalie Moreton 
Digital Marketing Manager 
press@IDTechEx.com 
+44(0)1223 812300 

Image Download:  https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dtwduvlsixajseg/AAAUqcXTPkWETpP_fl9iFxkfa?dl=0 

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
DCU research finds 4 out of 10 adolescents surveyed report symptoms of depression and anxiety
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Enrolment of First Two Patients in PRISTINE Study with SELUTION SLR Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
Priothera closes €30 million Series A financing to develop highly promising therapies for acute ...
Healthcare Insurance Market Size Worth $4.0 Trillion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Elkem receives Enova financial support for planning the battery materials industrial plant
Competentia announces acquisition of Dare, significantly expanding footprint in the Asia Pacific ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease