America’s Forgotten to Have Exclusive World Premiere on SalemNow

Responding to the hundreds of requests from interested audiences, “America’s Forgotten” opens today exclusively on SalemNow for a World Premiere of the film. The film, initially set to hit theaters this October, went digital due to the Covid-19 circumstances. SalemNow is proud to host a weeklong exclusive world premiere for Uniglobe Entertainment’s new documentary “America’s Forgotten” on October 9, 2020. The premiere comes ahead of the film’s October 16th nationwide multi-platform release.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced it is premiering the film “America’s Forgotten” on its SalemNow platform. With reviews calling it “Explosive” (Newsweek) and “Revolutionary” (Daily Wire), “America’s Forgotten” is the stunning new documentary on illegal immigration, by award winning filmmaker Namrata Singh Gujral.

SalemNow is Salem Media Group's Pay-Per-View video content platform targeting audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values and is home to renowned films such as “No Safe Spaces,” “Uncle Tom,” and now, “America’s Forgotten.”

Regarding the partnership with Uniglobe Entertainment, Salem Media Group SVP, Mike Reed says, “SalemNow viewers have embraced truth telling films such as No Safe Spaces and Uncle Tom. Now, Salem (SalemNow.com) is excited to share Namrata Singh Gujral’s ‘America’s Forgotten’ with our listeners and audiences. ‘America’s Forgotten' is a powerful, eye opening film, exposing the dark side of illegal immigration. Sadly, it’s a film, many in the film industry don’t want people to see.”

Commenting on the partnership, President of Uniglobe Entertainment, Namrata Singh Gujral says, “We struggled with the idea that we could not release the film in theaters so perhaps we wait it out until next year. But ‘America’s Forgotten’ is such an important film for voters to watch before the November 3rd election. I am thrilled that I was able to find SalemNow as our partner in bringing this very crucial film to American audiences this October.”

About Salem Media Group:

SalemNow is a division of Salem Media Group; host to such renowned talk shows such as Dennis Prager, Hugh Hewitt, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Larry Elder, Charlie Kirk and Mike Gallagher.. Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Uniglobe Entertainment:

Based in Hollywood, Uniglobe Entertainment is a boutique film studio, specializing in internationally diverse entertainment, with a focus on socially relevant projects. Profile highlights include: *‘5 Weddings’ featuring Bollywood superstars Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri and Academy Award nominees Bo Derek and Candy Clark (released in theaters in 54 countries; Sony), '1 a Minute' starring Olivia Newton-John, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Baldwin, Diahann Carroll, Barbara Mori, Deepak Chopra and more (largest theatrical release for a cancer doc; 600 USA theaters; Warner Bros), PSA's for the UK Royal Family's Rainforest Project (Prince Charles Trust) and many other notable credits. Complete profile at UG's official site: www.UniglobeEntertainment.com

