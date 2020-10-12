 

America’s Forgotten to Have Exclusive World Premiere on SalemNow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2020, 19:45  |  83   |   |   

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced it is premiering the film “America’s Forgotten” on its SalemNow platform. With reviews calling it “Explosive” (Newsweek) and “Revolutionary” (Daily Wire), “America’s Forgotten” is the stunning new documentary on illegal immigration, by award winning filmmaker Namrata Singh Gujral.

Responding to the hundreds of requests from interested audiences, “America’s Forgotten” opens today exclusively on SalemNow for a World Premiere of the film. The film, initially set to hit theaters this October, went digital due to the Covid-19 circumstances. SalemNow is proud to host a weeklong exclusive world premiere for Uniglobe Entertainment’s new documentary “America’s Forgotten” on October 9, 2020. The premiere comes ahead of the film’s October 16th nationwide multi-platform release.

SalemNow is Salem Media Group's Pay-Per-View video content platform targeting audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values and is home to renowned films such as “No Safe Spaces,” “Uncle Tom,” and now, “America’s Forgotten.”

Regarding the partnership with Uniglobe Entertainment, Salem Media Group SVP, Mike Reed says, “SalemNow viewers have embraced truth telling films such as No Safe Spaces and Uncle Tom. Now, Salem (SalemNow.com) is excited to share Namrata Singh Gujral’s ‘America’s Forgotten’ with our listeners and audiences. ‘America’s Forgotten' is a powerful, eye opening film, exposing the dark side of illegal immigration. Sadly, it’s a film, many in the film industry don’t want people to see.”

Commenting on the partnership, President of Uniglobe Entertainment, Namrata Singh Gujral says, “We struggled with the idea that we could not release the film in theaters so perhaps we wait it out until next year. But ‘America’s Forgotten’ is such an important film for voters to watch before the November 3rd election. I am thrilled that I was able to find SalemNow as our partner in bringing this very crucial film to American audiences this October.”

About Salem Media Group:

SalemNow is a division of Salem Media Group; host to such renowned talk shows such as Dennis Prager, Hugh Hewitt, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Larry Elder, Charlie Kirk and Mike Gallagher.. Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Uniglobe Entertainment:

Based in Hollywood, Uniglobe Entertainment is a boutique film studio, specializing in internationally diverse entertainment, with a focus on socially relevant projects. Profile highlights include: *‘5 Weddings’ featuring Bollywood superstars Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri and Academy Award nominees Bo Derek and Candy Clark (released in theaters in 54 countries; Sony), '1 a Minute' starring Olivia Newton-John, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Baldwin, Diahann Carroll, Barbara Mori, Deepak Chopra and more (largest theatrical release for a cancer doc; 600 USA theaters; Warner Bros), PSA's for the UK Royal Family's Rainforest Project (Prince Charles Trust) and many other notable credits. Complete profile at UG's official site: www.UniglobeEntertainment.com

Salem Media Group (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Three-Year Sales Agreement with Baidu
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
Twilio to Acquire Segment, the Market-leading Customer Data Platform
Mattel Television Greenlights 104 New “Thomas & Friends” Television Episodes and 2 Specials
Booz Allen Launches SnapAttack, a Cloud-Based Purple Teaming Platform
Disney Celebrates the Return of Frozen Fan Fest With the Announcement of First-ever Frozen Virtual ...
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
CARMAT is granted €13 million in national innovation funding to conduct the EFICAS study in ...
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Closes Merger with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp.
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Philadelphia’s AM 990 The Answer Announces Contract Extension for Chris Stigall
21.09.20
Salem Media to Host First Ever Virtual Pastor Appreciation Event Featuring Today’s Leading Names in Christian Teaching & Music