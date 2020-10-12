Cummins, IEDC, the City of Seymour and Duke Energy Announce Job Creation and Additional Investment at Seymour Engine Plant

Global technology and power solutions leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), with the support of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), the City of Seymour, Indiana and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) announced plans to invest more than $25 million at its Seymour Engine Plant (SEP) over the next several years. The investment is also expected to create and retain more than 150 jobs over the next 5-10 years.

“After our significant investments into our manufacturing and tech center infrastructure over the last 10 years, our latest expansion decision will once again expand our ability to serve global markets and bring new products and technology from our high horsepower engine hub in Seymour,” said Norbert Nusterer, President, Power Systems Business Segment, Cummins Inc. “The evolving partnerships with our terrific workforce as well as the city help us build a more successful company, while in turn allowing us to contribute to stronger and more vibrant communities in and around Seymour. We are grateful to all stakeholders for the solid effort of past years on which this latest decision is built.”