Like all transport companies, SNCF was hit hard by the Covid-19 health crisis, whose impact will be felt through year-end 2020 at least. At the pandemic’s peak, for example, the Group reduced capacity to 7% for TGV high-speed lines, 34% for Transilien commuter service in the Paris Region and 16% for TER regional service. Group finances also suffered, with operating margin (EBITDA) dropping €3.2bn in the first half of 2020, and provisional estimates calling for the toll to reach over €4bn full year.

On 8 October, SNCF’s Board of Directors approved a new strategic roadmap that will enable the Group to fulfil two major responsibilities: contribute to a lasting nationwide economic recovery that serves all French regions, and meet ambitious financial goals to keep its own business model resilient and sustainable. By announcing €4.7bn in aid for the rail industry under its France Relance recovery programme on 3 September, including €4.1bn for SNCF Group’s subsidiary SNCF Réseau, the State confirmed its strong support for sustainable mobilities and placed SNCF at the heart of France’s low-carbon strategy.

From the very start of the crisis, SNCF moved quickly to adopt an ambitious, proactive action plan to temper the pandemic’s impact on its projected financial trend. This paid off quickly, boosting available cash by €1.1bn at 30 June. Cash flow savings generated by the plan are expected to reach €1.8bn by the end of the year.

Long-term confidence in rail

While current economic conditions are exceptional, rail transport remains a powerful tool for growing regional economies and fighting climate change. The State’s stimulus plan recognizes and confirms this central role, allocating €11.5bn for transport, including €4.7bn specifically for the rail sector, reflecting its confidence in the future of sustainable mobilities.

Included in the package is a €4.1bn capital increase for SNCF SA, with proceeds going to subsidiary SNCF Réseau, the French rail network manager, to enhance network safety and accelerate planned upgrades. An additional €0.6bn will be injected in the form of budget credits for the rail sector, focusing on upgrades to small local rail lines and investments needed to reintroduce overnight trains.

Jean-Pierre Farandou, Chairman and CEO of SNCF said: “The stars are aligned: for many stakeholders, it’s clear that rail has a bright future and that SNCF has what it takes to meet the challenges of the ecological transition and regional development. The French State has committed to a €4.7bn stimulus, in addition to its assumption of €35bn in debt—all of which represents a major show of collective support for rail, for the people of France, for railway workers and for SNCF. At the Citizens’ Climate Convention, the people of France had already come out in support of rail transport for passengers and freight. They clearly want trains. Finally, the European Union’s green pact calls for doubling rail freight over ten years through an infrastructure funding programme.”