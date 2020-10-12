 

Sports Illustrated Presents L.A. Lakers Commemorative Issue

Maven Media Brands announced today the release of a special Sports Illustrated Presents commemorative issue celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA championship victory over the Miami Heat. The Lakers won their 17th NBA title on Sunday -- tying them with the Boston Celtics for the most championships among NBA franchises.

Sports Illustrated Presents Lakers Issue Cover - October 2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The magazine will hit newsstands in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, and is available now for purchase online.

How to Get SI's L.A. Lakers Commemorative Issue

"This has been a uniquely challenging year and an NBA postseason unlike any other, but in the end it confirmed two familiar truths: the Lakers are one of the greatest franchises in sports, and LeBron James deserves a place in the pantheon of American athletes," said Steve Cannella, Co-Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated. "SI is excited to celebrate the accomplishments of a team that has delivered moments of joy in a year that has otherwise been so trying for so many."

The commemorative Lakers issue is a 96-page celebration of the team, players, and history, all culminating in the franchise’s 17th championship win in the strangest and most challenging season in NBA history. Features include playoff coverage of each round, a celebration of the history of the team, and features on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, and Frank Vogel.

Earlier this year, SI celebrated the life and career of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a 100-page commemorative print edition which is available online and can be purchased here.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is an award-winning media enterprise and cultural touchstone that captures moments in sports and turns them into history. Offering the most relevant and innovative content in real-time, SI is the authoritative voice of the sports world and the source that connects audiences to athletes and teams across every touchpoint spanning entertainment, editorial, and digital platforms to live events and brand extensions. The Sports Illustrated network includes the iconic Magazine and SI Kids and marquee franchises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sportsperson of the Year, and Fashionable 50.

For more information, visit SI.com. Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Sports Illustrated media is operated by Maven as part of its coalition. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

01.10.20
Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt Earns Sports Illustrated Cover as the NFL’s Top Takeaway Artist