 

Strategic Partnership Between GammaStack and LSports to Redefine Sports Betting Standards Globally

ASHKELON, Israel, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GammaStack, the leading sportsbook platform provider, has announced a collaboration with the world-leading provider of real-time sports data, LSports.

This marks the beginning of a promising partnership. GammaStack is an iGaming Technology company offering solutions and services to clients spread across the USA, Europe & Africa. Their core offerings include ready to launch platforms and custom software development services for sportsbooks, fantasy sports and online casino operators.

The sportsbooks delivered by GammaStack are GLI certified and licensed by Curaçao Gaming Control Board. High-end customizations, robust backend, and unique engagement models along with a strong team of 270+ developers differentiate GammaStack from others in the market.

Following this new agreement, they can now offer their customers the most comprehensive sports data feeds in the business.

LSports has quickly positioned itself as a top odds feed supplier next to generating innovative solutions to ease the bookmakers' work and offer them a variety of services to increase fan engagement and user retention.

Their comprehensive feed covers a monthly average of more than 35,000 in-play fixtures, 105,000 prematch fixtures, and more than 1,400 markets across 60 different sports (Soccer, Basketball, Tennis, Cricket, Esports, Horse Racing, and more).

"Our collaboration with GammaStack sets us on a new and exciting road," says LSports VP Sales Yoav Ziv. "As we continue to produce the most efficient and comprehensive solutions for the sports betting industry, we believe that our joint efforts will support both us and GammaStack with our continuous strive to supply our customers with the best possible products."

GammaStack's CEO Mr. Gaurav Soni says, "We are excited with this deal and are looking forward to working closely with LSports team. With this collaboration, we are committed to achieving higher standards of services to our sportsbook operators and exceptional betting experiences for the end-users."

Combined with GammaStack's platform and LSports API, the new platform proves to be an unstoppable machine.

