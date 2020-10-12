 

BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test for COVID-19

World's Simplest High Throughput RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 has the potential to increase testing capacity by millions per week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGX, a molecular diagnostics solutions company, announced FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission of an extraction-free, direct sample addition RT-PCR test for detection of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA in patients suspected of COVID-19. 

Just Add Water

The Xfree COVID-19 Direct RT-PCR test ("Xfree COVID-19") is a complete test in a single vial, lyophilized in the trusted BioGX Sample-Ready format.  The user would simply Just Add Water, the patient sample, and run the test on a validated real-time PCR instrument. 

"Xfree is a breakthrough in COVID-19 RT-PCR testing.  Direct addition of patient samples without any pre-processing or extraction not only overcomes critical reagents supply issues, but also significantly shortens the results turnaround time.  The fast and simple workflow is designed to help laboratories increase their testing capacity without adding expert personnel or new automation," said Shazi Iqbal, Ph.D., CEO of BioGX.   

"We believe Xfree is a game-changer.  Xfree converts the most ubiquitous real-time PCR instruments into high throughput Sample-to-Answer machines - potentially augmenting the  COVID-19 PCR testing capacity by millions," said Michael Vickery, Ph.D., EVP & CSO of BioGX. 

Xfree COVID-19 clinical performance study by direct, extraction-free testing of 77 patient samples demonstrated 98% Positive Percent Agreement (PPA) and 100% Negative Percent Agreement (NPA) when compared to the highly sensitive extraction-based BD-BioGX SARS-CoV-2 BD MAX test (FDA-EUA).  Comparison with extracted viral RNA using QIAamp DSP Viral RNA extraction kit (CDC EUA method) demonstrated 100% PPA and 100% NPA for Xfree COVID-19.  

A single 96-well plate instrument can generate up to 1,500 test results every 24 hours, while a 384-well plate instrument can generate up to 6,000 test results.  "Our current production capacity for the Xfree COVID-19 is nearly 2 million tests per week and can readily scale to 4 million per week. With efficient and early planning, we were able to secure long-term supply of critical raw materials to avoid any potential supply disruptions," said Shahin Iqbal, Ph.D., SVP of Global Operations.

The Xfree COVID-19 test is validated for use on QuantStudio 5 and CFX Touch real-time PCR instruments with the most common specimen types - nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal (throat) swabs with collections in UTM, UVT, VTM and saline.  In addition to extraction-free direct testing, Xfree COVID-19 is validated to test samples extracted with magnetic beads or silica column extraction methods. 

Xfree can be shipped anywhere in the world with no refrigeration required.  Customers can request information on Xfree COVID-19 by contacting BioGX at covid19@biogx.com.

About BioGX

BioGX is a leading global provider of lyophilized real-time PCR reagents for molecular diagnostics.  BioGX, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and its wholly owned subsidiary BioGX B.V., based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, (collectively "BioGX"), operates in a cGMP compliant environment certified to ISO 13485 medical device development and manufacturing standards.  The proprietary Sample-Ready technology is at the core of all product offerings for Clinical, Food Safety, Pharma QC and Water Quality molecular testing.  BioGX B.V.'s 50+ molecular diagnostic products are marketed and sold in several countries through its Global Distribution Network. 

For more information on BioGX, please visit BioGX.com.

Sample-Ready, Just Add Water and Xfree are registered or pending  trademarks of BioGX, Inc.
BD MAX trademarks are property of Becton, Dickinson and Company
QuantStudio 5 is a trademark of Thermo Fisher Scientific
QIAamp is registered or pending trademark of QIAGEN Group
Bio-Rad and Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch  is a trademark of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Contact Information:
Robyn Martin-Schubart
Marketing Communications
+1.205.250.8055
marketing@biogx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/415789/BioGX_Logo.jpg



