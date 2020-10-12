TrueBlue to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) will release third quarter 2020 earnings results after the market close on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT) on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue’s web site: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue