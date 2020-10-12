 

Victory Capital Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.7 billion on September 30, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

September 30, 2020

 

August 31, 2020

Fixed Income

$

35,848

 

$

36,061

Solutions

 

30,767

 

 

31,928

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

22,540

 

 

23,634

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

14,453

 

 

15,235

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

13,242

 

 

13,846

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

11,974

 

 

12,212

Other

 

207

 

