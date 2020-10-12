Victory Capital Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $132.7 billion on September 30, 2020.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
September 30, 2020
August 31, 2020
Fixed Income
$
35,848
$
36,061
Solutions
30,767
31,928
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
22,540
23,634
U.S. Small Cap Equity
14,453
15,235
U.S. Large Cap Equity
13,242
13,846
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
11,974
12,212
Other
207
