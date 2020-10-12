Nutanix to Host Tech Talk on Nutanix Clusters

No financial information will be discussed during the tech talk.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss Nutanix Clusters, a hybrid cloud infrastructure (HCI) solution that extends the flexibility and ease of use of the company’s cloud platform across both private and public clouds, allowing businesses to accelerate their digital initiatives.

Date and Time:

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET

Speaker:

Monica Kumar, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Dial-in Information:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2186

Participant International Dial-In Number: (825) 312-2107

Conference ID: 4459655

A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their private, hybrid and multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005779/en/