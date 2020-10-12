HealthStream Acquires ShiftWizard, Expanding Its Nurse & Staff Scheduling Solutions for Healthcare Providers

“Since ShiftWizard’s launch in 2007 as the first 100% web-based, healthcare-focused scheduling solution in the market, our mission has remained on revolutionizing the way healthcare organizations manage and communicate with their workforce,” said Christian Pardue, RN, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, ShiftWizard. “Our success in doing that is reflected in a 97 percent retention rate among our customers that includes a staff buy-in and adoption rate of over 85 percent, the highest in the industry according to KLAS.”

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) today announced that it has acquired ShiftWizard, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company focused on providing a SaaS-based solution that integrates key workforce management capabilities, including scheduling, productivity, and forecasting. HealthStream adds to an emerging area of its workforce solutions that supports healthcare professionals and their management in effective staff scheduling—where administrative work is reduced, cost-savings are gained, and productivity data is made readily accessible to managers.

As a leading nurse and staff scheduling solution, ShiftWizard helps healthcare organizations maximize staff availability, minimize cost, and ensure that caregivers are properly matched to patient needs. Based on these core capabilities, KLAS named ShiftWizard its Category Leader among scheduling applications in its acclaimed “2020 Best in KLAS Software and Services” report. Contributing to this selection was ShiftWizard’s emphasis on its highly rated user experience for nurses and staff.

Deb Woods, Chief Executive Officer, ShiftWizard, commented, “The ShiftWizard solution helps healthcare organizations ensure that the appropriate level of staffing with the right skillsets to address patient needs is achieved, while saving time in developing schedules and reducing costs to the healthcare provider. Our customers will benefit from expanded opportunities as part of HealthStream while continuing to receive outstanding support and service from the same ShiftWizard team.”

“Healthcare companies that combine the best in innovation, leadership, and quality to customers tend to rise to the top and perform the best—and those are all qualities well demonstrated by both HealthStream and ShiftWizard,” said Landon Gibbs, Managing Partner of Altitude Ventures, lead investor of ShiftWizard. “This is a great development for both companies; healthcare organizations that use their solutions will benefit.”