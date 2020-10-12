New Data Demonstrates Economic Benefit of Exagen’s AVISE Lupus Test for Payors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a study evaluating the economic benefits AVISE Lupus testing, titled “Evaluation of the Economic Benefit of Earlier Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Diagnosis using a Multivariate Assay Panel (MAP)” in ACR Open Rheumatology.



Lead author Dr. Ann Clarke, Professor and Arthritis Society Chair in Rheumatic Diseases at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, stated, “It is widely known there are varying limitations to the decades-old standard diagnostic tests for SLE, and these findings support the clinical need for an improved SLE diagnostic test.”