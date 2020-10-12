 

New Data Demonstrates Economic Benefit of Exagen’s AVISE Lupus Test for Payors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today announced the publication of a study evaluating the economic benefits AVISE Lupus testing, titled “Evaluation of the Economic Benefit of Earlier Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Diagnosis using a Multivariate Assay Panel (MAP)” in ACR Open Rheumatology.

Lead author Dr. Ann Clarke, Professor and Arthritis Society Chair in Rheumatic Diseases at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, stated, “It is widely known there are varying limitations to the decades-old standard diagnostic tests for SLE, and these findings support the clinical need for an improved SLE diagnostic test.”

Key advancements and findings:

  • First ever evaluation of the economics of diagnosing SLE with AVISE Lupus (MAP) compared to Standard Diagnostic Laboratory Tests (SDLTs) in a hypothetical cohort of 1,000 suspected SLE patients
  • Over the four-year time horizon AVISE Lupus demonstrated an estimated total direct cost savings of $1,991,152, or $1,991 per patient
  • Year 1 savings of $655,403, or $655 per eligible patient, with the use of AVISE Lupus, which aligns with early benefit to health plans looking for savings in the first year

“We are proud to provide in collaboration with leading health economic experts the first ever published data demonstrating the economic benefit of AVISE Lupus compared to SDLTs,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen. “Patients suffering from SLE face significant health disparities, and it is well established that earlier diagnosis often leads to improved patient outcomes. This study quantifies the added economic benefit of early intervention in the treatment of this hard-to-diagnose disease.”

The diagnosis of SLE is complicated and it takes on average over six years after seeing more than four health care providers; AVISE Lupus provides a valuable tool to accelerate the diagnosis process. The AVISE Lupus algorithmic two-tier index utilizes Exagen’s proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs), combined with SLE associated markers, to provide a diagnostic tool with greater sensitivity over C3/C4 and anti-dsDNA and greater specificity over antinuclear antibody (ANA).

