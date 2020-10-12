 

Ingredion to Release 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 2, 2020

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its 2020 third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, before the market opens on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on November 2 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors:  Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media:  Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


