Zoom Video Communications To Hold Financial Analyst Meeting During Zoomtopia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will hold a Financial Analyst Meeting on October 14, 2020 during its premier customer event, Zoomtopia. The event will be hosted by members of the executive team and will discuss Zoom’s business strategy, opportunities, and initiatives.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us/news-events/events. A replay will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.

Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us


