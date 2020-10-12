 

Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

12.10.2020, 22:14  |  39   |   |   

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure and irrigation equipment for agriculture, will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT.

A news release outlining third quarter financial results will be distributed after market close on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 3Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available at valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13698673. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on October 29, 2020.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

