II-VI Incorporated CEO Chuck Mattera Announced as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 East Central Award Winner

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in compound semiconductors, today announced that Dr. Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 East Central Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program, sponsored by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in financial performance, overcoming adversity, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management. Dr. Mattera was selected by an independent panel of judges. The award was announced through the program’s first-ever virtual awards celebration, hosted by Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, on October 7, 2020.



“I would like to thank Ernst & Young for this honor and recognize the II-VI Board of Directors and business partners for their support and collaboration,” said Dr. Mattera. “As I traveled the world before COVID-19, I was overwhelmed by the commitment and enthusiasm of our employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. I am deeply appreciative of all of them for their enduring support. What makes II-VI unstoppable, I believe, is our commitment to doing things right, doing the right things, and our shared values, which are integrity, collaboration, accountability, respect, and enthusiasm, all of which allow us to state, ‘I CARE.’”

As an East Central Award winner, Dr. Mattera is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year’s virtual Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2021.