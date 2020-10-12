Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on November 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 3536128. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on November 9, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 3536128.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


