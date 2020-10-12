September AMK Report
CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.
Company highlights for the month of September 2020 include:
- Platform assets of $67.3 billion at the end of September, up 16.2% year-over-year.
- Net flows were $349 million in the month of September, up 11.9% year-over-year. In the third quarter, net flows totaled $1.2 billion.
-- Excluding flows from the recently acquired OBS Financial, monthly flows were $485 million.
-- OBS net flows were negative $136 million driven by two large banking relationships who have elected to not move to the AMK platform.
- AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.66 billion, up 52.0% year-over-year.
- Number of households increased 14.5% year-over-year to 182,683 at the end of September.
|Change
|Mo.
|Yr.
|Sep-19
|Oct-19
|Nov-19
|Dec-19
|Jan-20
|Feb-20
|Mar-20
|Apr-20
|May-20
|Jun-20
|Jul-20
|Aug-20
|Sep-20
|PLATFORM METRICS
|Platform Assets (in $B)
|57.9
|59.2
|60.6
|61.6
|61.8
|61.7
|56.0
|59.8
|62.0
|63.2
|65.6
|68.0
|67.3
|-1.0
|%
|16.2
|%
|Net Flows (in $M)
|312
|755
|547
|(194
|)
|472
|703
|659
|414
|137
|357
|319
|541
|349
|-35.5
|%
|11.9
|%
|CASH METRIC
|Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B)
|1.75
|1.78
|1.74
|1.88
|1.75
|1.81
|2.99
|3.04
|2.84
|2.96
|2.60
|2.63
|2.66
|1.1
|%
|52.0
|%
|OTHER
|Number of Households
|159,496
|161,262
|162,503
|162,225
|163,644
|175,026
|176,681
|177,975
|178,284
|179,166
|181,115
|181,977
|182,683
|0.4
|%
|14.5
|%
