UDR Appoints Diane M. Morefield to Board of Directors

UDR, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced the appointment of Diane M. Morefield to its Board of Directors effective October 9, 2020. Ms. Morefield will serve as an independent director.

Ms. Morefield has served as Executive Vice President (“EVP”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) at CyrusOne, Inc, a $13 billion publicly traded data center REIT based in Dallas, TX, since joining the company in 2016. Prior to CyrusOne, Ms. Morefield held executive-level positions at two publicly traded REITs that have since been taken private, Strategic Hotels & Resorts (EVP & CFO from 2010-2015) and Equity Office Properties Trust (1997-2006). Ms. Morefield currently serves on the Board of Directors of Copart, Inc., a publicly traded global leader in online vehicle auctions, as Director and Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Previously, Ms. Morefield served on the Board of Directors of Spirit Realty Corp., a publicly traded triple net-lease retail REIT, from 2012-2018 as Director and Audit Committee Chair. Ms. Morefield is the Co-Chair of NAREIT’s Dividends Through Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board, a Certified Public Accountant, and received her Master’s in Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her Bachelors of Science in Accounting from The University of Illinois.