 

New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

12.10.2020, 22:15  |  60   |   |   

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with its earnings press release, New Relic will post an investor letter to the investor relations page of its company website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

New Relic will host a conference call to answer questions at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 652-5200 from the United States or (412) 317-6060 internationally with conference ID 10148780. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic’s company website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2020, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States or (412) 317-0088 internationally with conference ID 10148780.

About New Relic

The world’s best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

