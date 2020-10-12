 

Rayonier Donates $80,000 for Disaster Relief

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today an $80,000 donation to the American Red Cross, the Marion Polk Food Share, and the Oregon Food Bank for disaster relief assistance to the communities impacted by the recent wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and the recent hurricanes in the Gulf Coast.

“Many rural communities, already struggling in the face of the global pandemic, are now dealing with the devastating impact of these natural disasters,” said Doug Long, Sr. Vice President, Forest Resources. “Families have lost loved ones, their homes, and their jobs. Rayonier is committed to support the relief efforts and help these communities where we live and work get back on their feet.”

The donation is earmarked for seven local chapters of the American Red Cross in Alabama, Louisiana and Oregon, and for the Marion Polk Food Share and Oregon Food Bank in Oregon.

“Our hearts go out to all the people impacted by these disasters, the first responders and volunteers for their continued work on the frontlines helping rural communities,” said Long.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis”, the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

