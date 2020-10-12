 

Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market

Invacare Corporation (Invacare) (NYSE:IVC) announced today the introduction of an innovative and pioneering active patient lift solution for the post-acute care setting into the U.S. market.

The new ISA (Invacare Stand Assist) patient lifts offer optimal functionality and an innovative feature set for maximum comfort and security when transferring weight-bearing patients, as well as those needing rehabilitation support. The sleek and modern design was driven by customer insights with the goal of incorporating what is most valued in a stand-assist lift, while also introducing new features to enhance the end user and caregiver experience.

“By leveraging technology, the release of the new ISA patient lift is a big step forward in improving one of Invacare’s most well-established offerings. We listened to our customers and incorporated their invaluable feedback to deliver one of the best equipped active patient lift to tackle the challenges faced in safe patient handling today,” said Joost Beltman, Invacare’s senior vice president and general manager for North America.

Customers will appreciate the many new and innovative features ISA has to offer, including:

TelescoLift - A new patent pending extendable lifting arm positions to nine different lengths, allowing the lift to adapt to a variety of user heights, conditions, and preferences.

ErgoSupport - The patent pending lower leg cushion provides six different height positions and swivels, following the natural lower leg movement for enhanced comfort and versatility.

Ergonomic Hand Grips – The unique design aligns with the shoulders to help minimize upper body strain and positions the hands in a natural and intuitive way for a safe and comfortable grip.

To find out more about the ISA Premier Series Stand Assist lifts please visit: https://outcomesbydesign.invacare.com/sph/isa

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.

