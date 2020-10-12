American Tower Plans Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced today that the press announcement of its third quarter 2020 results is scheduled to be released to the news services at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 29, 2020 to discuss its results.
Conference call details are as follows:
Call Date:
October 29, 2020
Call Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Call Dial in:
(877) 692-8955 U.S./Canada
(234) 720-6979 International
Access Code: 5662618
Online Info:
Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.
Replay available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available as follows:
Replay Dates:
October 29, 2020 11:30 a.m. ET – November 12, 2020 11:59 p.m. ET
Replay Dial in:
(866) 207-1041 U.S./Canada
(402) 970-0847 International
Access Code: 3376479
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
