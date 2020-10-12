 

Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Third Quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. is a leading publicly-traded energy infrastructure investor focused on modern, sustainable and long-term contracted assets across North America. Clearway Energy’s environmentally-sound asset portfolio includes over 7,000 megawatts of wind, solar and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. Through this diversified and contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP’s portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group. 

CONTACT: Investor:
Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500
investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com

Media:
Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754 
media@clearwayenergy.com

